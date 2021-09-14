Cynamics raises $7 million to bring AI-driven Network Detection and Response to North America

September 2021 by Marc Jacob

Israeli AI-driven Next Generation (NG) Network Detection and Response (NDR) startup Cynamics has raised $7 million led by Marius Nacht, Checkpoint Software Technologies co-founder and one of Israel’s leading serial entrepreneurs, tech founders and investors, with the participation of Colibri Technologies and Fantail Ventures. The company is establishing a new headquarters in Boston, which will lead expansion in the U.S. and serve over 80 North American customers to date.

Cynamics developed the world’s first cybersecurity solution based on network samples. It collects small network samples (less than 1%) from the main network gateways and uses unique patented AI technology to infer how the full network (100%) behaves and to predict attacks and threats long before they hit. Once a threat is predicted, the customer gets a complete attack story based on auto-drill-down from the gateways through the network assets down to specific compromised endpoints. The solution triggers instantaneous action, enabling immediate and automatic mitigation.

The company has laid the foundation for a leadership position in the North American cybersecurity space, including:

• Adoption to date by over 80 customers in the U.S. and Canada, including hospitals, cities and local authorities, security agencies, public safety agencies and ISPs.

• Enhancement of existing and development of new partnerships with North American MSPs and MSSPs.

• Broadening the market opportunity to almost 30 million SMBs in the United States.

• Onboarding former Fortinet sales leader David Ryan as vice president for sales to drive GTM in North America.

Ophir Shoham, former Director of Defense R&D Directorate at the Israeli Ministry of Defense (MAFAT) who manages Marius Nacht’s investments in high-tech said: “Cynamics developed a very unique technology, which is network agnostic and easy to adopt, allowing the company to reach a wide variety of customers quickly and positioning it as a next generation NG NDR leader. Cynamics has the right ingredients to build a great company: strong team, proven innovative technology, huge market and a real need for the solution that the company offers.”