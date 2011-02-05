Cymulate Recognized as the #1 Innovation Leader in Breach and Attack Simulation Market by Frost and Sullivan

February 2021 by Marc Jacob

Cymulate announced that Frost and Sullivan placed Cymulate at the highest position on its Innovation Index (II) and the second on the Growth Index (GI) in its Radar report on the Global Breach and Attack Simulation (BAS) Market for 2020.

The research firm commended Cymulate for its ability to combine comprehensive security control validation with red and blue team out-of-the-box templates, automation, scaling, and an open framework to craft custom scenarios, exemplified by the platform’s full kill chain assessments. Complementing Cymulate’s extended breadth of coverage to include attack surface management, employee security awareness as well as its ability to perform purple team testing, Frost and Sullivan positions the company as an exceptional innovative leader in BAS.

Frost and Sullivan’s Innovation Index is a measure of a company’s ability to develop products, services and solutions with a clear understanding of disruptive mega trends. These include those that are globally applicable, able to evolve, expandable to serve multiple markets and are aligned with their customers’ changing needs. The Growth Index is a measure of a company’s growth performance and track record, along with its ability to develop and execute a fully aligned growth strategy and vision. The full report can be accessed here.

“Businesses are on an accelerated digitization path, extending DevOps capabilities to cloud, mobility, AR/VR and IoT. This is reshaping and expanding their digital footprint, requiring specialized security controls in addition to changes in existing security operations and architectures, and these must be validated for effectiveness at an extremely fast pace. Cymulate’s innovation efforts extend its platform’s coverage of automated and continuous security validation to these realms so that businesses can accelerate adoption of these digital technologies securely,” said Swetha R K, Industry Analyst, Cybersecurity, Frost & Sullivan.

After performing an independent evaluation, the SANS Institute also lauded Cymulate’s platform, praising the simplicity of its deployment and ease of use together with its powerful and comprehensive functionality to make continuous security validation a standard and fundamental daily activity. SANS also endorsed Cymulate’s recent product enhancement which takes security testing to the next level, offering customers the ability to create and automate purple team assessments and exercises. The full report can be accessed here.