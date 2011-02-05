Search
Cymulate Launches Co-Managed Solution to Help Companies Close Critical Security Blind Spots

February 2022 by Marc Jacob

Cymulate announced the launch of Amplify, a human powered offering designed to accelerate the implementation and optimization of their continuous security assurance. By providing an on-hand advisor, Amplify augments in-house security teams to better leverage Cymulate’s platform and manage the optimization of a network’s cyber-security posture, end-to-end across the entire MITRE ATT&CK® framework.

Cymulate eliminates blind spots by assessing the current security posture of an organization and establishes a security baseline for visibility and control. For Cymulate’s customers with stretched security teams, Amplify helps them close security gaps quickly and efficiently, rationalizing technology, helping upskill staff and improving processes.

Cymulate integrates its off-the-shelf Extended Security Posture Management (XSPM) suite with a customer’s infrastructure, offering a customizable solution that demonstrates an organization’s security performance. By assessing the attack surface and effectiveness of security controls including endpoint, email gateway, web gateway, DLP and WAF, results are used to evaluate the organization’s capability to detect, alert and block malicious behaviors and make informed decisions on what action to take next.




