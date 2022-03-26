Cyera Launches from Stealth with $60M to Identify, Secure and Remediate Cloud Data Security Risks

Cyera launches from stealth today with $60 million in funding to lead the data-first revolution in cloud security. The financing, which comes just ten months after Cyera’s formation, was led by Sequoia Capital, alongside Accel, and Cyberstarts. René Bonvanie, CMO Emeritus of Palo Alto Networks, also participated in the financing and joined the board.

Organizations are moving to the cloud in record numbers, with 51 percent of IT spending expected to shift to cloud by 2025. However, at the same time, expanding data regulations and a worsening cyberthreat environment are exacerbating data risks in the cloud. Companies’ data is typically housed across multiple environments and repositories, and firms are discovering just how complicated securing their most valuable asset is. Cloud security teams today have a huge blind spot - knowing what sensitive data they are collecting, where it is stored, who is accessing it, and whether it is secure.

Current cloud security solutions are not fit-for-purpose as they only focus on infrastructure and identity layers and are data blind. New tools are needed for a new security paradigm and there is a multibillion dollar market opportunity as they are needed by every company using the cloud. Cyera is a cloud-native data security platform which instantly and automatically discovers all of a company’s data, across clouds and datastores, and then determines which of that data is sensitive and where it’s most at risk, empowering teams to remediate issues. Taking the guesswork out of growing and protecting organizations’ single greatest asset, Cyera provides a continuous factual and complete recall of all their data. It is enabling a new Data Reality.

Cyera’s platform can be connected to a company’s cloud footprint in minutes, regardless of the underlying data technologies, and map all datastores in the cloud, shining a spotlight into places that CISOs and security teams may not have been able to see before. From there, Cyera parses and classifies this data (including PII) and then surfaces the highest priority risks for remediation with suggested courses of action. Where existing ‘cloud security’ solutions merely manage the security posture of cloud infrastructure, Cyera provides visibility, intelligence and actionable insights to remediate potential security risks.

Cyera was co-founded in 2021 by Yotam Segev, CEO, and Tamar Bar-Ilan, CTO. The two met over a decade ago in the Israeli Defense Forces’ (IDF) elite Talpiot leadership academy and served together in the IDF’s Unit 8200 where they founded, built, and ran the cloud security division. With a best-in-class product and engineering team, Cyera has already made inroads with multiple Fortune 500 customers and has 50 employees worldwide, including Israel and the US.

The investment will be used to develop the functionality and features of the market’s leading cloud data security platform, incorporating feedback from customers over the following months.