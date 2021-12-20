Cybersecurity – viral attack on Inetum

December 2021 by Inetum

On Sunday, 19 December 2021, Inetum was the target of a ransomware virus attack that impacted its operations in France.

To protect its clients, employees and partners, all the operational sites concerned – communication networks and servers – have been isolated with the aim to limit any spreading of the malware.

The cyber safety of our clients and data is of top priority for us.

A crisis unit has been set up. At this stage, we have detected no further abnormal activity.

Our technical and cybersecurity experts remain fully mobilised and are continuing investigations to analyse all aspects of the attack and take the necessary steps to return to normal.

Inetum will stay in touch with its clients, government authorities (ANSSI) and the competent regulators to keep them updated as the situation develops.