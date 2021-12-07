Search
Opinion

Cybersecurity industry in 2022 - Webroot

December 2021 by Webroot

Global cybersecurity company Webroot, an OpenText company, have compiled an extensive list of predictions from a range of experts, discussing various topics. Highlights include:

• Ransomware demands will become ‘make or break’ for companies – with criminals having access to stolen balance sheets, they’ll soon be demanding entire cash reserves
• More support needed for a ‘hybrid working future’ - as we move into the modern work era, organisations need to supplement the use of collaboration tools with additional data protection tools to defend against advanced threats
• Mobile device threats will rise – in fact, we’ll see cybercriminals increase their use of this attack vector to infiltrate company networks
• The proliferation of devices in homes will mean increased risk of DDoS attacks – with more devices (such as smart IoT machines) and IP addresses sitting across the home network, we’re likely to see cybercriminals targeting vulnerabilities through these means
• 2022 won’t see the end of the passwords - but businesses need to embrace more advanced authentication methods such as biometrics and three-factor for improved protection




