Cybersecurity industry in 2022 - Webroot

December 2021 by Webroot

• Ransomware demands will become ‘make or break’ for companies – with criminals having access to stolen balance sheets, they’ll soon be demanding entire cash reserves

• More support needed for a ‘hybrid working future’ - as we move into the modern work era, organisations need to supplement the use of collaboration tools with additional data protection tools to defend against advanced threats

• Mobile device threats will rise – in fact, we’ll see cybercriminals increase their use of this attack vector to infiltrate company networks

• The proliferation of devices in homes will mean increased risk of DDoS attacks – with more devices (such as smart IoT machines) and IP addresses sitting across the home network, we’re likely to see cybercriminals targeting vulnerabilities through these means

• 2022 won’t see the end of the passwords - but businesses need to embrace more advanced authentication methods such as biometrics and three-factor for improved protection