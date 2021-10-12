Cybersecurity expert on NHS Digital enhancing cybersecurity awareness toolkit

October 2021 by Camille Charaudeau, VP product strategy at CybelAngel

Following the announcement from NHS Digital that it has released a new toolkit & campaign to help with staff awareness around cyber dangers - Camille Charaudeau, VP Product Strategy at CybelAngel offers the following comment:

“An awareness of good cyber practices will always help to bolster security, particularly as humans can often be the weakest link, so it is important training is provided in a digestible way. Nonetheless, we need to remember staff aren’t the only link in the chain: Health organizations now rely extensively on third parties, and share information with an external ecosystem broader than ever.

If these players do not apply the same security standards, they expose the whole chain to breaches. Therefore strong defences should be in place behind the scenes; continuous scanning for assets exposed outside of the perimeter is essential to quickly identify and plug data leaks to minimize operational downtimes and ultimately save lives”