Cybersecurity Tech Accord Launches “Stay Smart. Stay Safely Connected” to raise awareness on consumer IoT security

May 2020 by Marc Jacob

IoT is constantly changing the world we live in by simplifying our daily lives, contributing to better productivity at work and transforming supply chains. It is estimated that by 2022 there will be 50 billion consumer IoT devices worldwide. While IoT products bring tangible benefits and increased demand, the security threats that surround them are less visible and are too often underestimated. For this reason, the Cybersecurity Tech Accord created an online repository of information on IoT security for consumers and manufacturers of IoT products. The initiative was developed in a dialogue with Consumers International, the membership organization for consumer groups around the world to bring awareness to IoT cybersecurity issues, and best practices for both consumers of IoT devices as well as manufacturers.

While manufacturers have a responsibility to design and manage products with security in mind, consumers can also take some important steps to help secure their connected or smart device. The online repository on the Cybersecurity Tech Accord website includes a series of security recommendations that help consumers to better protect their IoT products, as well as a list of international standards for manufacturers to follow when designing and producing IoT devices. “Protecting internet users, consumers of technology products and more broadly citizens that rely on technology in their daily life has always been at the center of our mission as a company and as a signatory of the Cybersecurity Tech Accord. This initiative on consumer IoT security, developed in a dialogue with Consumers International, speaks to the core of our commitment,” said Vince Jesaitis, Director of Government Affairs at Arm.

“Cybersecurity is a significant and growing consumer issue. Consumer advocates globally are pushing for the strongest cybersecurity responses from governments and manufacturers to ensure risks to consumers are comprehensively addressed and managed. We welcome our dialogue with Cybersecurity Tech Accord in recognition that no one group can tackle this issue alone. While not a substitute for manufacturer and government action, raising awareness of the security risks from IoT devices and how consumers can try to stay protected is an important element of mitigating cybersecurity risks,” said Helena Leurent, Consumers International’s Director General.