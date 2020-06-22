Cybersecurity 101 for SMBs and SOHOs

June 2020 by Thorsten Kurpjuhn, European Market Development Manager, Zyxel

Cybersecurity is one of the most widely discussed topics in the world of technology today. Despite security solutions being constantly developed and improved, small businesses (SMBs) and home office workers (SOHOs) remain largely unprepared for a potential data breach or cyberattack.

Furthermore, small businesses often believe they are too small to be the targets of cyberattacks. But the fact of the matter is, around a quarter of SMBs and SOHOs do not have any cybersecurity strategies in place, so are one of the primary targets for cybercriminals as a result. And with home working becoming a necessity for most organisations, especially in these uncertain times, it has never been more critical for businesses to invest in effective cybersecurity.

As new and innovative technologies are being introduced almost daily to aid remote working, analysts are predicting a surge in cyberthreats. This is due to businesses investing in the latest technologies, such as 5G and IoT, but failing to implement the necessary security software to protect sensitive data. In the current landscape where COVID-19 has changed economies and working practices overnight, now is the time for businesses of all sizes to proactively engage in the world of cyberthreat prevention, or risk losing years of reputation in a matter of minutes.