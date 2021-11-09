Cyberpion reveals research showing how Magecart is poised to exploit some of the world’s biggest brands

November 2021 by Cyberpion

The research analyzed more than 30,000 Magecart vulnerabilities over the last two years and found significant weaknesses in modern security platforms and processes to identify and mitigate Magecart exploits. More than 10,000 Magecart vulnerabilities are still active. There were also severe lapses in enterprises disclosing security vulnerabilities or exploits occuring along their digital supply chains to their customers, ultimately placing all connected organizations at severe risk of a critical breach.

Magecart is the common name for a style of cyber attack in which hackers compromise third party code (typically Javascript that runs in browsers) to steal, or scrape, information such as credit card data from web-applications (e.g. online checkout software) or websites that incorporate the code. Web skimming continues to be a real threat to online merchants and shoppers with attacks severely impacting organizations including British Airways and Ticketmaster in 2018, Forbes magazine in 2019, plus local US government portals and messaging service Telegram 2020.

“Our conclusion from the analysis is that as of today, organizations fail to face Magecart threats and detect the vulnerabilities and exploits that hackers leverage to conduct these attacks,” said Cyberpion CEO Nethanel Gelernter. Victims are often the last to know as it’s only later that organizations find that their data was sold or exploited, with the problem extending beyond any single vendor or client relationship. For enterprises in particular, Magecart attacks pose a significant challenge because it is problematic to set up a solution at scale.”

Highlights from the research include:

• At least one of the top five enterprises in many verticals - retail, insurance, financial services, pharma, media, security and others - were found to be vulnerable or abused.

• More than 1000 online shops are vulnerable, exposing their customers to skimming. Some of the most popular international newspapers were found to be vulnerable, often via their home page

• Lesson not learnt: The exact vulnerability that led to Magecart’s data breach on British Airways could easily be replicated on the sites of other global aviation companies, despite being a simple fix.

• Some vulnerable or abused companies do use anti-Magecart solutions, but these could be bypassed.

• Vendor infrastructure exposes many other connected organizations to Magecart, yet vendors often fail to inform them about it early enough in order for so they could take preventative action to be taken. In one case, a leading online advertising network affected 15 global insurance brands alongside hundreds of other enterprises.