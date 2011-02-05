Cyberhaven Unveils Full Context Blocking to Transform Stagnant and Ineffective DLP Market

July 2021 by Marc Jacob

Cyberhaven announces the availability of new in-line blocking and adaptive response capabilities to transform how organizations protect their data from IP theft and insider threats. As the only solution to apply real-time policy enforcement based on the full lineage and enterprise context of data, Cyberhaven enables security teams to protect any type of data and mitigate risks that were never possible with traditional DLP and CASB tools. Cyberhaven’s Full Context Blocking can prevent exfiltration or misuse of sensitive, high-value data with unprecedented accuracy without the need for complex rules and tagging.

Cyberhaven’s latest features enable real-time enforcement policies based on the full context and history of data. Teams can automatically identify and control high-value data, ensuring that policies follow data even as it is modified, copied and shared across the enterprise. The platform’s blocking capabilities extend even further, preventing risky data sharing to personal cloud storage and encrypted messaging applications as well as local USB media.

Since Cyberhaven’s DDR platform operates well beyond content patterns or binary block/allow functionality like most DLP tools, it can better protect all sensitive enterprise data, whether in-use, in-motion or at-rest, even in locations that were unknown to the security team and regardless of any user evasion tactics. By mapping a complete lineage of data’s movement from inception, organizations have the visibility and control necessary to ensure security policies protect any type of data — even if encrypted — without the need to tag or pre-process it. This visibility and control helps further minimize the risks of data sprawl without sacrificing users’ ability to create, collaborate and maintain privacy.

In the past, organizations have been apprehensive about using DLP data blocking features out of a concern for disrupting productivity and work. DLP regular expressions are highly prone to false positives, while policies from DLP products are often seen as one-sided decrees lacking the fluidity and complexity to truly accommodate the needs of dynamic digital organizations. Conversely, end-users perceive traditional DLP blocking as invasive and disruptive, primarily when used as a means of enforcing newly introduced or previously unknown security policies. Cyberhaven’s blocking methodology remedies those issues by calling upon contextual information, such as provenance, app, user, and content, to enforce policies without frustrating users and overwhelming security teams with false positives from outdated signature models.