Cybercriminal’s launch attack promising free chocolate

May 2020 by David Jacoby, Senior Security Researcher at Kaspersky

Following today’s news that cybercriminals are continuing to use WhatsApp to steal personal details from victims in a new campaign promising a ‘free’ Cadbury hamper, please see below for a short comment from David Jacoby, Senior Security Researcher at Kaspersky:

“It’s extremely concerning to see reports today that cybercriminals are leveraging big name brands by attracting consumers to a WhatsApp scam that steals personal data under the premise of providing a ‘free’ Cadburys chocolate hamper. As the lockdown restrictions are extended, the majority of people will continue to shop online and spend an increased amount of time on social media. It is therefore particularly worrying to see users being encouraged to share the malicious link with ten of their contacts, spreading the scam further. Now more than ever, consumers need to remain vigilant and not share their personal data with unknown sources.”