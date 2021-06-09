Cyberattacks surge by 33% in a year

June 2021 by Atlas VPN

According to the data presented by the Atlas VPN team, cyberattacks have increased by 33% since last year. The total amount of malicious attacks in Q1 went up from 538 in 2020 to 713 in 2021.

The report shows that:

• Malware continues to be one of the most used techniques for cyberattacks, accounting for 32% of all attack techniques.

• Unknown attacks were the second most-used in the first quarter of this year at 22%.

• The account takeover (ATO) technique was used in 14% of all cyberattacks in Q1 2021.

The first part of the report covers cyberattack numbers throughout the first quarter of 2021 compared to 2020.

The second part of the report goes over the most used cyberattack techniques in the first quarter of 2021.