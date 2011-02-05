CyberSecura enhances its cybersecurity expertise with two new security certifications: PECB ISO/EIC 27001 Lead Implementer and Microsoft Certified: Azure Security Engineer Associate

May 2021 by Marc Jacob

Implementation of an information security management system Saghar Estehghari, co-founder and CTO at CyberSecura has recently been certified as a PECB ISO/EIC 27001 Lead Implementer, effective April 2021. This certification provides cybersecurity consultants with the necessary knowledge to implement, manage and monitor an ISMS, Information Security Management System, according to the ISO 27001 standard.

This ISO 27001 standard is the reference in terms of governance of information systems security, and it ensures a high level of information security, via continuous validation and improvement processes. It is open to all organisations, regardless of size. This certification will enable CyberSecura’s teams to provide ever more qualitative, relevant and efficient services. CyberSecura’s certified ISO/IEC 27001 Lead Implementer cybersecurity experts are able to assist organisations in their alignment to ISO 27001, by offering them an approach adapted to the context of their company. Thanks to this certification, CyberSecura guarantees its clients a mastery of best practices in information security management, a 360° security of their sensitive data, and an essential regulatory compliance.

Protection of the Cloud and hybrid environments

A few months ago, in July 2020, it was Abdali Ferradj who obtained the Microsoft Certified: Azure Security Engineer Associate certification. Abdali, a network infrastructure specialist at CyberSecura, has thus validated his knowledge and technical skills on the Microsoft Cloud. The Security Engineer Associate role includes responsibilities such as identification management, vulnerability remediation, threat protection and security incident response. The role also ensures that certified experts have strong scripting, automation, networking, virtualisation and cloud architecture skills, as well as a thorough understanding of the functionality of Microsoft products and services, particularly Azure.

A policy of continuous training and improvement

Fully aware of the constant evolution of cybersecurity issues, and anxious to deliver quality services, CyberSecura makes it a point of honour to regularly and continuously train its technical teams. These certifications are part of this continuous improvement and training process. Thus, the employees, and particularly the technical teams and the consultants, are invited to train regularly on new practices, new tools, and new cybersecurity issues. Curiosity and the desire to progress and learn are thus widely valued and encouraged. CyberSecura supports its employees in their development of skills, in order to guarantee ever more qualitative, adapted and relevant services to its clients.