CyberCube joins Fintech 250 listing

September 2020 by Marc Jacob

The list, published for the third time, spotlights emerging private companies working on ground-breaking financial technology.

Through an evidence-based approach, the CB Insights Intelligence Unit selected the Fintech 250 from a pool of 16,000 companies, including applicants and nominees, based on several factors. These factors include patent activity, investor quality, news sentiment analysis, proprietary Mosaic scores, market potential, partnerships, competitive landscape, team strength, and tech novelty. The Mosaic Score, based on CB Insights’ algorithm, measures the overall health and growth potential of private companies to help predict a company’s momentum. CyberCube’s market-leading risk analytics technology allows insurance sector organisations to understand their exposure – and their clients’ – to cyber threats such as hacking and cloud failures.