CyberCube Completes SOC 2 Type II Certification

July 2020 by Marc Jacob

CyberCube has completed its Service Organization Control 2 Type II (SOC 2® Type II) audit report. The report is based on an examination of CyberCube’s internal controls and procedures.

CyberCube is committed to exceeding critical compliance standards for its customers. A SOC 2 Type II report assures its clients that the company meets the suitability of design and operating effectiveness of applicable controls.

SOC 2 Type II is a certification that is only issued by an accredited third-party auditor after conducting an examination in accordance with attestation standards established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). These standards ensure that CyberCube follows strict information security policies and procedures encompassing the security, availability, processing, integrity, and confidentiality of customer data.




