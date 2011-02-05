CyberArk Named the Overall Privileged Access Management Leader by KuppingerCole Analysts

May 2020 by Marc Jacob

CyberArk announced it was named the Overall Privileged Access Management Leader for the fifth year in a row in the KuppingerCole Analysts 2020 “Leadership Compass: Privileged Access Management”1 report.

CyberArk earned Overall Leadership based on its consistent top performance across Product, Innovation and Market categories. In the report’s comparative overview of vendor ratings, CyberArk achieves the highest possible ranking in more categories than any other vendor. Based on analyst evaluation, CyberArk “has a commanding position in the market and remains the one to beat.”

According to the report, Privileged Access Management (PAM) has become one of the fastest growing areas of cybersecurity and risk management solutions. The KuppingerCole Leadership Compass is an independent research report that evaluates 25 vendors in the Privileged Access Management market to help security and Identity and Access Management (IAM) leaders identify and select solutions that will have the greatest impact on their cybersecurity programs.

The report notes that “CyberArk has been a leader in the PAM field for many years and continues to offer one of the broadest offerings in the market, and regularly adds new functionality to keep up with market demand.” CyberArk is recognized for a number of strengths including its ability to drive customer trust, and deliver “strong threat analytics capabilities, effective DevOps support, broad support for cloud applications and infrastructure, and a strong and functional partner ecosystem.”

With continued investments in innovation across the CyberArk Privileged Access Security Solution, CyberArk delivers the most comprehensive offerings for modern infrastructure that enable business, reduce risk and improve operational efficiency. CyberArk provides the industry’s most complete portfolio of SaaS offerings for Privileged Access Management, including CyberArk Alero, CyberArk Privilege Cloud and CyberArk Endpoint Privilege Manager. CyberArk continues to deepen its advanced DevOps capabilities and integrations, and remains the only Privileged Access Management vendor to provide comprehensive just-in-time offerings across cloud and hybrid environments, and on every endpoint.

1 – KuppingerCole Analysts Leadership Compass: Privileged Access Management by Paul Fisher, May 2020