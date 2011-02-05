CyberArk Named a Leader in Gartner 2020 Magic Quadrant for Privileged Access Management

August 2020 by Marc Jacob

CyberArk announced it was named a Leader in the Gartner 2020 Magic Quadrant for Privileged Access Management1, positioned both highest in ability to execute and furthest in completeness of vision for the second time in a row.

CyberArk delivers the most comprehensive solution for protecting privileged accounts, credentials and secrets associated with humans, applications and machines across cloud and hybrid environments. As the global leader in privileged access management, CyberArk enables organizations of all sizes to reduce risk, improve operational efficiency and securely adopt modern technologies and infrastructure, including cloud, DevOps and process automation, to transform their business.

Gartner Peer Insights documents customer experience through verified ratings and peer reviews from enterprise IT professionals. As of March 25, 2020, CyberArk reviews include the following:

“I have directly been working with CyberArk for over six years. CyberArk has been the best vendor I have worked in my 20+ year IT career. CyberArk has a clear vision and open communications regarding products and support. CyberArk delivers great products that lead the industry in manage privileged access.” – IT Security Manager, Finance Industry [read full review]

“We have been deploying CyberArk to address the needs of managing secrets into our applications, and then after strong adoption by our R&D team, it has been pushed into production and infrastructure. The solution is addressing all our needs and cover future expectations such as managing selective remote access (Vendor – Alero) or our move to IaaS with Conjur, or SaaS for Corporate Applications (PSM for Cloud).” – Sr. Manager – Corp IAM Program Lead, Manufacturing Industry [read full review]

“CyberArk helps us identify important threats and vulnerabilities and ensure that these vulnerabilities are addressed before anything bad happens. Dealing with and overcoming our weaknesses is a more preventive solution. It facilitated the management of the passwords of privileged accounts and service accounts, which are now unmanageable with password and session management solutions. In addition, we can record all access to our physical or virtual servers. Thus, everything is now under control and we have no worries about security.” – Network and Security Engineer, Services Industry [read full review]