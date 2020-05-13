CyberArk Acquires Idaptive

May 2020 by Marc Jacob

CyberArk announced it has acquired Santa Clara, California-based IDaptive Holdings, Inc. (Idaptive). Together, CyberArk and Idaptive will deliver the industry’s only modern identity platform with a security-first approach.

As organizations move IT resources to hybrid and multi-cloud environments, and accelerate automation and digital transformation initiatives, the number of privileged credentials associated with human, application and machine identities continues to grow exponentially. And so do the risks. In modern IT environments, all identities can become privileged under certain conditions, based on the systems, environments, applications or data they are accessing, or the types of operations they are performing.

This new reality requires a new kind of Identity Security platform.

Through the acquisition, CyberArk and Idaptive will deliver a comprehensive Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based, security-first approach to managing identities that is adaptive and context-aware, and architected on the principles of Zero Trust and least privilege access, to dramatically reduce risk. CyberArk will extend its ability to manage and protect identities with various levels of privileges across hybrid and multi-cloud environments, enabling customers to improve their overall security posture with a more efficient and seamless user experience, and address ever-increasing and complex regulatory requirements.

Idaptive is recognized as a leader by industry analyst firms for capabilities including:

• Comprehensive Single Sign-On (SSO), Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) and identity lifecycle management for workforce, third-party, machine and consumer identities

• AI-powered adaptive SSO and MFA capabilities to escalate suspicious user interactions while “fast tracking” non-risky requests to enable users to be both secure and productive

• Improved operational efficiencies delivered through robust multi-directory support that doesn’t require the replication of identity information

The total purchase price for the acquisition of Idaptive was $70 million in cash consideration.