Cyber security expert on Over-75s warned of rise in TV Licence ’phishing’ fraud

August 2020 by Kelvin Murray, Senior Threat Researcher, Webroot

“It’s sad to see that vulnerable elderly individuals are being targeted with phishing scams, and the NCSC have done the right thing by taking immediate action to put warn those who are being targeted.

Our annual threat report found that the number of phishing links grew by 640% throughout last year. It’s rising in popularity as it’s a fairly simple and easy way for attackers to target a large volume of individuals. Phishing attacks evolve and shift with the news agenda, so it’s sadly unsurprising that attackers are now impersonating the TV licencing company as it’s such a household name. Attackers want people to click their links and emotive subjects such as the threat of debt collection will certainly compel unsuspecting targets to click emails.

Individuals should remain vigilant in scrutinising the types of emails they receive and remember to never share personal or financially sensitive information over the internet. Unfortunately, these threats are becoming more sophisticated and believable, and it only takes one click to put users at risk.”