Cyber Monday Scams: How to stay safe and shop online

November 2020 by Experts

A record number of people are expected to do their U.S. holiday shopping online because of the coronavirus pandemic - which means an increased risk of falling for online scams, experts say.

Steven Merrill, the section chief of the FBI’s Financial Crimes section, said in a phone interview that the agency expects cybercriminals to put in extra work trying to scam people looking for Cyber Monday deals.

"The majority of people are going to be home, and they’re going to do their shopping online more so than ever," he said.

Scams that target shoppers often rely on fake websites that mimic real online stores, similar to the kinds that target people every year. But people who are in tighter financial straits or otherwise stressed from the pandemic may be more likely to fall for them this year, Merrill said.

"One thing we’ve seen as a result from covid, people are economically distressed and people tend to make decisions that they wouldn’t normally do because circumstances are different," he said. "People tend to lose the ability to do due diligence and be careful."

A primary way to trick people into visiting such lookalike sites is to email enticing coupons, said Mieke Eoyang, a cybercrime expert at Third Way, a security-minded think tank.

"Look out for deals that seem too good to be true that are emailed, and instead go to the website separately and see if that deal is actually on the website," Eoyang said. "Because a lot of people are going to receive emails trying to tempt them into deals that are too good to be true."