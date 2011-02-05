Cyber Capacity Building Program: Kaspersky will help organisations develop skills for assessing supply chain cyber-resilience

May 2020 by Marc Jacob

Kaspersky advances its Global Transparency Initiative with the launch of a Cyber Capacity Building Program and virtual availability of its Transparency Center services. The dedicated training programme provides product security evaluation knowledge to businesses, government organisations and academic institutions in need of IT infrastructure security assessment skills. Remote admission to the company’s Transparency Centers, allows for continued access to information about its internal security practices and technologies.

With digitisation rapidly increasing, a robust IT infrastructure is vital for the smooth integration and running of various software and hardware platforms, as well as efficiency of operations. At the same time, an organisation’s IT infrastructure can be subject to various cybersecurity related risks, making cyber-resilience crucial. As part of global supply chains and/or critical infrastructure networks, different components of the IT infrastructure can be compromised, causing harm to public security as well as economic and social wellbeing. Luckily there are ways in which organisations can evaluate and ensure the security and integrity of these elements.

To help, Kaspersky developed a Cyber Capacity Building Program – dedicated training on product security evaluation. Available in online and offline formats, it is designed to help companies, government organisations and academia develop practical tools and knowledge for security assessments. Only then can they ensure the security and integrity of third-party applications that are integrated into their IT infrastructures and networks. Through the programme, organisations are able to identify cybersecurity risks, as well as manage and mitigate them.

The programme requires basic knowledge of the software development lifecycle, programming, and information security. The training will provide organisations with an introduction to product security evaluation and threat modeling, as well as source code review and vulnerability management. Taking part in the programme pilot will be free of charge and will be launched first for government organisations and academia in Q3, 2020. Later this year the training will be available for business organisations. Interested parties can learn more and request information here.

Remote transparency

With the reality of global self-isolation and social distancing, we need to make sure key services are not limited by physical access. The availability of Kaspersky’s Transparency Centers to clients, partners and prospects is no exception. To continue providing access to information about its internal security practices and technologies, Kaspersky has enabled remote access to services of the Transparency Centers, by providing a ‘blue-piste’ assessment option - the best option for getting acquainted with both the company’s engineering practices and unparalleled data protection standards.

With this service, Kaspersky’s trusted partners will still be able to gain an overview of the company’s security and transparency best practices, as well as its products and services. Kaspersky’s security experts are also ready to answer any questions regarding the company’s data processing practices and the functioning of its solutions, together with the organisation of a live demonstration of a source-code review.