CybelAngel offer comment on Reverb data breach...

April 2021 by CybelAngel

Following the news that Reverb has disclosed a data breach, David Sygula, senior cybersecurity analyst at CybelAngel comments the following:

“In this instance, Reverb detected the breach and resolved the threat before criminals could wreak havoc, mitigating the potential for threat actors to exploit the leaked data which could be used to launch phishing campaigns from fake websites or to resell company data on the Dark Web.

As always, organisations must reduce their digital risk by constantly scanning for leaked documents outside the enterprise perimeter. This can include monitoring connected storage, open databases, cloud applications, and the Dark Web to detect and resolve external risks quickly, before they are exploited”.




