CybelAngel drives global expansion with five-fold UK investment

March 2021 by Marc Jacob

CybelAngel announced its major UK expansion with a five-fold investment increase, a series of new hires to its sales and marketing team as well as a new UK office. This move is part of the company’s global expansion, building strategic partnerships, and advancing the capabilities of CybelAngel’s Digital Risk Protection Platform.

The UK is integral to the organisation’s ambitious growth plans and its investment in the local economy underscores its commitment to supporting this regional market, increasing its customer base, as well as developing strong relationships with channel partners. The expansion comes at a time when organisations face heightened levels of cyber security risks and malicious attacks; CybelAngel’s digital risk protection platform enables businesses to take proactive measures to protect against these threats and prevent data leaks from becoming a major breach.

CybelAngel’s decision to expand in the UK follows a series of growth milestones and new additions to its portfolio less than a year after the company’s $51 million total funding. Most recently, CybelAngel added Asset Discovery and Monitoring capabilities to its Digital Risk Protection Platform, allowing customers to discover and protect previously invisible and exposed devices and data, like manufacturing equipment, shadow IT services and IoT devices. The plans to solidify its position in the UK include:

Building its UK headcount: Undeterred by Brexit, CybelAngel moved aggressively in filling 12 UK positions in the first quarter of 2021. The company views recruitment as key to its growth objectives and to best serve the UK market growth.

London office opening: To support its rapid UK expansion, CybelAngel is establishing a UK office base to better serve customers in the region. The local team is headed up by Rory Stern, UK Managing Director, who brings 15 years of business leadership and will drive the strategy for the organisation’s next growth phase in the region.

Growing its existing partner base: From measurable Data Breach Prevention through early detection of data exposure, to continuous Third-Party Risk Assessments, CybelAngel’s platform is ideally suited for channel distribution. CybelAngel will focus on recruiting new channel partners to support its growth and build new sales opportunities in the UK.