CybelAngel comments on Malaysia Airlines data breach

March 2021 by David Sygula, senior cybersecurity analyst at CybelAngel

Following the news that Malaysia Airlines has suffered a data breach, David Sygula, senior cybersecurity analyst at CybelAngel comments the following:

“The Malaysia Airlines breach is further proof that addressing data breaches that occur outside the corporate firewall is vital to managing your third-party risk. As more organisations turn to cloud providers for everything from infrastructure to apps, to support employees, save money and enable digital transformation, they are expanding their attack surface exponentially.

Organisations must constantly scan for leaked documents outside the enterprise perimeter, including connected storage, open databases, cloud applications and the Dark Web to uncover confidential and sensitive data quickly, before it is exploited”.