CybelAngel comment on EA game giant’s breach

June 2021 by David Sygula, senior cybersecurity analyst at CybelAngel

Following the news that hackers stole data from game giant EA, David Sygula, Senior Cybersecurity Analyst at CybelAngel shares the following words:

“This incident is further proof that addressing data breaches that occur outside the corporate firewall is vital. Businesses must understand what sensitive data is beyond the security perimeter.

As always, organisations must reduce their digital risk by constantly scanning for leaked documents outside their networks, such as Dark Web forums in the case, to uncover confidential and sensitive data quickly, before it is exploited.”




