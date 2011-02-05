CybelAngel comment on Air India breach

May 2021 by David Sygula, senior cybersecurity analyst at CybelAngel

Following the news that Air India has been involve in the SITA supply chain attack, David Sygula, Senior Cyber Security Analyst as CybelAngel comments the following:

“The Air India incident is further proof that addressing data breaches that occur outside the corporate firewall is vital to managing your third-party risk. As more organizations turn to cloud providers for everything from infrastructure to apps to support employees, save money, and enable digital transformation, they are expanding their attack surface exponentially.

Organisations must constantly scan for leaked documents outside the enterprise perimeter, including connected storage, open databases, cloud applications, and the Dark Web to uncover confidential and sensitive data quickly, before it is exploited.

The legal and regulatory consequences of leaked data often include fines, penalties, and damage to reputation, which drives up customer acquisition costs and decreases lifetime customer value. Similarly, shareholder value can take years to recover, if ever”.