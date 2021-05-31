CybelAngel Joins SecurityScorecard’s Integrate360 Marketplace to Help Customers Better Manage Their Risk Portfolio

June 2021 by Marc Jacob

CybelAngel announced its addition to SecurityScorecard’s Integrate360 Marketplace, providing another avenue for customers to discover and deploy integrated solutions.

The SecurityScorecard Marketplace is a place for cybersecurity end-users to discover, evaluate and procure risk management solutions right from the SecurityScorecard platform. CybelAngel data is now pre-integrated into SecurityScorecard, providing an aggregated view of confidential documents and credentials found online, across various layers of the internet.

By combining CybelAngel’s leading digital risk protection platform with SecurityScorecard’s Ratings outside-in view, customers are able to:

• Operate with Unparalleled Visibility: Customers receive insight into exposed information in their ecosystem right in their Scorecard.

• Stay Ahead of Threats: Actionable insights enable customers to identify threats before they fall into the wrong hands.

• Drive Cyber Resilience: Trusted data from CybelAngel and SecurityScorecard help customers drive resilience and agility.

Making it easier for customers to discover and deploy integrated solutions, the SecurityScorecard Marketplace provides a 360 degree view of security visibility with actionable risk intelligence. Integrating CybelAngel into the Marketplace allows customers to view security ratings and leaked information in one place, making it possible to mitigate risk, faster. CybelAngel aggregated data is immediately available to SecurityScorecard Enterprise customers for their own company.

This news comes on the heels of CybelAngel announcing its New Platform Experience, enabling CISOs and their teams to respond to threats faster and gather valuable data from exposure over time.