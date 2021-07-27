CybeReady Appoints Eitan Fogel as New Chief Executive Officer

July 2021 by Marc Jacob

CybeReady, Inc, provider of the only autonomous cybersecurity training platform for enterprises, today announced that Eitan Fogel has been named as Chief Executive Officer.

Fogel has more than 20 years of senior management experience, including a 6-year tenure as CEO at Idomoo (IDMO:IT), with global sales leadership roles at CA technologies and GeoEdge — a leading security provider of anti-malware and fraud solutions.

Throughout his career, Fogel led the scaling of several companies with new market penetrations and key value propositions such as a winning team spirit and customer obsession that drove customer awareness and significant revenue growth.

CybeReady continuously trains enterprise employees to avoid cyberattacks — in 38 languages across 66 countries worldwide. With more customers in highly regulated regions throughout North America and EMEA, CybeReady is trusted by globally recognized brands to empower internal security teams, lessening security leaders’ workloads and transforming employee behavior through localized data-driven training. CybeReady’s platform improves organizational resilience, increasing employees’ resilience score by 5x on average. CybeReady’s business intelligence dashboard offers a real-time view of employees’ learning progress, along with weekly, monthly and quarterly management reports generated in one-click.

In June 2019, following four years of successful self-funded operation, CybeReady announced the closing of a $5 million venture capital financing round led by Baseline Ventures, a leading investment fund that made early investments in companies such as Twitter, Instagram and Stitch Fix.