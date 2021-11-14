CyGlass Expands Global Channel Program

November 2021 by Marc Jacob

CyGlass has expanded its global channel of cybersecurity distributors and service providers to include Advanced Computer Solutions Group, Exclusive Networks New Australia and UK, Monarch Technologies, Intercity Technology, Maxtec, Stratejm, Vertosoft, and Viwsec. Additionally, Cyglass has enhanced its Network Defense as a Service (NDaaS) to better support next-generation Managed Services Providers (MSPs) and Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs), and has revamped its channel program to better support partners as they deliver the powerful, inexpensive, and easy to operate CyGlass network defense service to customers around the world.

Recently named cloud security product of the year for networks by Computing Magazine, CyGlass is uniquely suited to organizations of 250-10,000 employees ﹘ midmarket organizations that want visibility and control over their networks. This goal is now attainable with CyGlass’ SaaS approach that helps customers uncover, pinpoint, and respond to advanced cyber threats and ransomware attacks at a fraction of the cost of traditional NDR tools. With CyGlass, small IT security teams can correlate threats across and protect both cloud and on-premise networks. CyGlass does not require integration with costly SIEM systems to automate risk scoring, provide threat alerts, policy execution, and remediation. No additional staff, hardware, or software are necessary, and the CyGlass service can be up and running in minutes. Automatically generated scorecards, threat, and control effectiveness reports are part of the CyGlass platform at no extra cost.

In support of the growing need to monitor and protect hybrid cloud environments, CyGlass recently expanded NDaaS coverage to include MS365, AD Azure, and AWS services.

Powering the Next-Gen MSSP

Stratejm is one CyGlass MSSP partner that has integrated NDaaS as a critical layer of network defense in its modern Security-as-a-Service approach to helping customers gain visibility into their networks and fight ransomware and other targeted attacks.

Channel Program Updates

To further support its partners, CyGlass has revamped Velocity, its Channel Partner Program. Velocity now offers additional financial incentive programs and co-marketing funds to drive demand and boost margins. New enablement tools such as an enhanced partner portal, demo environment, sales and marketing tools, account mapping, quarterly business reviews, customer proof of concept, and no-obligation free trials are part of a multi-tiered program that currently includes more than 50 partners worldwide.