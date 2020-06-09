Cutting complexity to strengthen security: why consolidation matters

June 2020 by Check Point

Check Point® Software Technologies Ltd. has announced new findings from a survey, conducted by Dimensional Research, examining global security leaders attitudes towards consolidation. These findings show that non-integrated, point solutions make enterprise security more challenging. As the threat landscape evolves and cyber-attacks become increasingly more sophisticated, 99% of companies using solutions from multiple vendors cited that it caused challenges to their organization.

The key findings from the survey of 411 IT and security professionals globally confirmed:

• With more assets to secure, confidence in security goes down - 92% of respondents said that securing their IT assets against threats is challenging. Only 34% and 38% of security leaders believe their mobile and IoT devices are properly secured, revealing a considerable gap in organizations’ security posture.

• Nearly half of organizations deploy 6 - 40 security solutions, adding to complexity - Virtually every organization in the survey used multiple security vendors. 49% of all organizations use between 7 and 40 point security products, and 27% of larger organization use between 11 and 40 different vendors’ products.

• Multiple management consoles obscures visibility - 98% of organizations manage their security products with multiple consoles, creating visibility silos. The inability to get a holistic view of an organization’s threat posture creates visibility challenges, which complicates incident response.

• Working with multiple security vendors causes challenges for organizations - 79% of security professionals say working with multiple vendors presents significant challenges. Maintenance, version upgrades, contract renewals and other activities related to the care and feeding of a security solution all take valuable time and resources.

“Some organizations operate under the false assumption that more products translate to more security. However, in this situation, global security leaders should adopt the less is more mentality,” said Ian Porteous, Regional Director, Security Engineering at Check Point. “Adding multiple products from different vendors simply adds more complexity, and can potentially undermine the organizations security. Enterprises need a consolidated cybersecurity solution that strengthens their defenses while improving their agility against all forms of attack.”

The COVID-19 pandemic has created a phenomenon in our entire working culture. The shifts were global, rapid and widespread. Dramatic changes in companies’ infrastructures presents a unique opportunity for them to assess their security investments. In the survey, 69% of respondents agree that prioritizing vendor consolidation would lead to better security. The highest level of visibility, reached through consolidation, will help deliver the security effectiveness needed to prevent sophisticated cyber attacks.

Reducing the number of vendors enables a higher level of security through superior integration, and fewer functional gaps between the protections each product delivers. It also significantly reduces the time, cost and resources of incident remediation processes. Check Point Infinity is the first consolidated security architecture across networks, cloud, mobile and IoT, providing the highest level of threat prevention against both known and unknown cyber-threats. Infinity’s single management centrally correlates a wide range of events across all network environments, cloud services and mobile infrastructures, and Check Point’s pre-emptive threat prevention technology blocks the most sophisticated attacks before they can inflict damage.

The survey was conducted by Dimensional Research, with 411 respondents from organisations of 500+ employees globally.