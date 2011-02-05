Search
Cumulus Networks and Infradata join forces

January 2020 by Marc Jacob

Cumulus Networks and Infradata are joining forces. By using the open networking software from Cumulus, Infradata is even better able to continue to innovate and support its customers in Europe.

Open network technology

Powerful automation of network tasks and investments in new technologies are necessary for operators to remain competitive. Where the turnover of telecom operators is hardly increasing and the expectations of the service provision are extremely high today, new and innovative models need to be embraced to reduce the operational costs and work more efficiently. A good example of modern technology is the open network operating system Cumulus Linux. By using open network technology and A-brand industry-standard hardware, complexity is reduced and the performance and reliability of the network are improved. With Cumulus’ solutions, Infradata customers are able to build a network infrastructure that guarantees scalability, flexibility and far-reaching automation.




