Cryptomathic and Connective Partner to Deliver e-Signature and e-Sealing Services Globally

February 2021 by Marc Jacob

Governments, banks, notaries and e-ID schemes around the world can now access multi-jurisdictional advanced and qualified remote e-signature and e-sealing services from a single source, thanks to a new partnership between Cryptomathic and Connective, announced today.

The world over, organisations that deal with confidential information require flexible and interoperable trust services to sign or seal data, contracts or documents at the assurance level required in all their related jurisdictions. Regulatory differences around the world together with widespread national mandates to use local digital certificates have, until now, stifled adoption of high security remote e-signature and e-sealing technologies in cross border use-cases; a problem that is increasingly threatening to curb the growth of the global digital economy.

Cryptomathic and Connective have combined their strong skillsets in remote signing and advanced signature workflows to address this problem head on. Under the terms of the new partnership, Cryptomathic’s e-signature solution, Signer, will provide the remote qualified e-signing and e-sealing technology behind Connective’s multi-jurisdictional e-signature solution, allowing signatories across borders to remotely co-sign documents and transactions using up to the highest level of e-signature security and legal assurance according to their respective regulations, including eIDAS (Europe), ZertES (Switzerland) and also additional e-signature Laws from Singapore, US and others. To further strengthen the offering, the partnership also includes Certification Authority and Qualified Trust Services Provider, BE-YS, which specialises in managed services in compliance with eIDAS, GDPR and PCI in a privately held data centre. BE-YS’s control over the back-end delivers an unrivalled level of flexibility for users of the solution, enabling it to integrate with a wide range of eID and video identification providers. The solution will be offered either as a trust service or as a managed service using multi-tenant, multi-policy models.

The partnership between Cryptomathic and Connective incorporates qualified trust services provided by BE-YS and builds on a five-year legacy of successful liaisons between the firms. The first customer implementations are already underway with both public and private sector organisations in Europe and the partnership anticipates sharing further news in the coming weeks.