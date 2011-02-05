CrowdStrike Announces General Availability of Falcon XDR

February 2022 by Marc Jacob

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. announced the general availability of its Falcon XDR module, extending CrowdStrike’s industry-leading endpoint detection and response (EDR) capabilities to improve threat visibility across the enterprise, simplify security operations and dramatically speed up response time, containment and remediation of the most sophisticated attacks.

Falcon XDR enables security teams to:

Unify detection and response security data. Falcon XDR takes third-party data (including network security, email security, web security, cloud security and cloud access security broker [CASB]) from third-party vendors, including CrowdXDR Alliance partners, and correlates it with data from the CrowdStrike Security Cloud to optimize real-time threat detection, investigation, response and hunting.

Get the right answers – fast. Falcon XDR speeds up triage and investigation for security operations center (SOC) analysts and threat hunters by delivering one central console for accurate alert prioritization, flexible search scheduling and detection customization, full attack context and interactive graph visualization.

Turn XDR insight into action. To orchestrate and automate response across security workflows, Falcon Fusion, a security orchestration, automation and response (SOAR) framework, is built natively into the Falcon platform. Security teams can improve SOC and IT efficiencies by building real-time notification and response capabilities, along with customizable triggers based on detection and incident categorizations. Falcon Fusion is free for CrowdStrike customers.

Increase efficiency of SOC operations. Falcon XDR automatically correlates and provides high-quality detection data across the security stack. It dramatically speeds investigation and hunting by providing a common search interface directly from the CrowdStrike Security Cloud.

Improve return on investment (ROI) of existing security investments. Falcon XDR uncovers actionable insights from previously siloed data in disparate, disconnected security products from across the IT stack.