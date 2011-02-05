Crossword strengthens leadership team with new Group Sales Director and Consulting Chair

January 2020 by Marc Jacob

Crossword Cybersecurity Plc (AIM:CCS, “Crossword”, the “Company” or the “Group”), the technology commercialisation company focused solely on cyber security and risk, has significantly strengthened its leadership team with the appointment of a Group Sales Director and a new Chair of its consulting subsidiary to assist in driving growth during 2020.

Sean Arrowsmith joins as Crossword’s first Group Sales Director in January, responsible for both product and consulting sales activity. Sean will lead and grow the sales team. He inherits a strong pipeline for the Rizikon Assurance risk product, which stands in excess of £3m over 100 companies in a wide range of sectors. Sean comes with 20 years of sales experience in cyber/information security and technology. He was previously Group Sales Director at IRM Ltd, the World Class Centre in Cyber Security of Altran Technologies SA, the global innovation and engineering consulting firm, where he was accountable for revenue target achievement across all of IRM’s business streams including consulting, software and training.

In addition, Dr Robert Coles has taken on the role as Non-Executive Chair of Crossword Consulting Ltd, the Group’s consulting subsidiary. Dr Coles knows Crossword well through his current role as Chair of its Advisory Board. He has extensive experience in building large scale consulting practices having been Lead Partner in KPMG’s Information Security Services for EMEA. He subsequently spent many years as a Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) in large corporates including GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), National Grid and Merrill Lynch. He is an Honorary Professor at University College London (UCL) and Visiting Professor at Royal Holloway, University of London.

Jake Holloway, formerly Business Development Director, is now devoting himself full time to the role of Chief Product Officer, bringing a sharper focus to building out Crossword’s product portfolio (which currently comprises Rizikon Assurance and Nixer CyberML) and developing relationships with university partners. Rob Johnson leaves Crossword after two successful years as Chief Operating Officer to take up new challenges. The COO role will not be replaced.