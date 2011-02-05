Crossword’s Rizikon platform selected by IASME for new Maritime Security Certification

February 2022 by Marc Jacob

Crossword Cybersecurity Plc announced that, in addition to the Internet of Things security certification and the Counter Fraud Fundamental certifications, The IASME Consortium Limited (“IASME”), UK Government Cyber Essentials Partner, has selected Rizikon Assurance as the core platform to support a new Maritime Security certification.

IASME, has a proven record for delivering recognised certifications and is scaling its portfolio to include a new Maritime Cyber Baseline scheme. The Maritime Cyber Baseline scheme provides an affordable and practical way for shipping operators and vessel owners to improve their cyber security to reduce the likelihood of a cyber-attack disrupting their day-to-day operations. The scheme is supported by RINA, the Royal Institution of Naval Architects and enables a path to compliance with the IMO Maritime Cyber Risk Management guidelines. The scheme is open to vessels of all sizes and classifications, including yachts, commercial, passenger ships and merchant vessels.

The Maritime Cyber Baseline will give confidence to supply chain partners, passengers, flag and port authorities that a vessel has the suitable cyber security controls and processes in place. Additionally, operators can demonstrate compliance through a Maritime Cyber Baseline digital certificate that can be displayed on vessels and in business communications.

IASME has identified Rizikon Assurance, Crossword’s secure third-party assurance platform, as the solution to deliver the new Maritime Cyber Baseline at scale, supporting IASME’s certification bodies and prospective certified customers alike.

Tom Ilube CBE, CEO at Crossword Cybersecurity PLC, said: “We are delighted to be further strengthening our partnership with IASME in an area of cyber security that needs standardisation, and with this Maritime Cyber Baseline it is an excellent opportunity for operators to start driving up cyber maturity. We are looking forward to working with IASME once again off the back of our successful relationship to date.”

Dr Emma Philpott MBE, CEO, IASME Consortium, said: “It is great to have Crossword supporting us on this latest addition to our portfolio of security certifications. We are already using Crossword’s Rizikon platform successfully on our IoT and CFF certifications so are confident that the platform will be ideal for this new scheme covering such an important area in the maritime sector.”