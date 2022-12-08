Crossword’s Arc delivers real-time leaked credentials checking for Sticky Password customers

December 2022 by Marc Jacob

Crossword Cybersecurity Plc has announced the integration of Arc, its real-time credential checking service, with one of the industry’s most well-established secure password vaults, Sticky Password.

Arc is a dark web monitoring solution that provides a continuous method of checking if credential pairs, stored by a user in the Sticky Password vault, are an identical match to credentials being distributed on dark markets that trade in stolen data. Since its founding in 2001 by a team of former AVG Technologies executives, Sticky Password has provided secure password management solutions to millions of users.

Recent research indicates there are over 24 billion stolen username and password combinations on the Dark Web, a number that has increased by 65% since 2020. Stolen credentials put users and organisations at risk of further cybercrime and fraud.

Developed with support from the UK Government’s Innovate UK grant, Arc provides organisations that develop consumer applications with real-time, secure credential leak checks and credential stuffing protection for their users. Using cryptographic exchanges between its data stores and third party applications, Arc compares user login details that are sent or held by an application with Arc’s proprietary internal leak information, without the need to send or receive any of the original credentials.