Crossword Cybersecurity to work with University of Glasgow on Privacy Governance Software Product

February 2021 by Marc Jacob

Crossword Cybersecurity Plc is pleased to announce that it has reached agreement with the University of Glasgow to support its PRC (Privacy Risk and Compliance) Project, in creating a new software product aimed at Privacy Governance. Crossword will help to design, market test and build the software product. Ultimately this product will be owned by a newly formed separate University of Glasgow spin-off business.

Under the agreement, Crossword will provide a team of product managers, designers and developers who will act under the direction of the University of Glasgow’s academic champion. Crossword will use its large customer base and its in-house team of Privacy & GDPR Consultants to market test the product. Following a rigorous tendering process, the contract was awarded to Crossword for delivery during 2021.

Crossword previously worked with the University of Glasgow team in the InnovateUK CyberASAP programme for cyber security academic start-ups. This collaboration very much stems from that work in 2019.