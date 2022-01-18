Crossword Cybersecurity supports techUK’s SME Membership with Cyber Essentials certification and access to Rizikon Assurance

January 2022 by Marc Jacob

techUK SME members will be able to use Rizikon Assurance to self-assess their cyber security alignment with the UK Government’s Cyber Essentials scheme. A report from the self-assessment will be issued with a high-level overview and ‘Scorecard’, helping them identify areas of cyber security weakness. The first 40 techUK members to complete the assessment will also be eligible for a one-hour consultation with a Crossword cyber security specialist to discuss their report in more detail. Should the member firm want to move towards formal Cyber Essentials certification, Crossword will for a fixed fee assist them with achieving certification.

Additionally, Crossword will offer a limited free use of the Rizikon Assurance platform to techUK members interested in utilising the platform to assess their supply chain risks in a range of areas. Rizikon Assurance is a secure, encrypted portal which puts an organisation in control of managing risks in its supply chain and the financial, regulatory and reputational risks they indirectly carry. Rizikon Pro contains standard questionnaires on subjects such as cyber security, GDPR, supplier on-boarding, modern slavery, and anti-bribery & corruption. Customers can also opt to upgrade, which allows them to create their own question sets and scoring approaches, enabling a 360-degree view of supply chain risk in a single pane of glass.