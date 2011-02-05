Crossword Cybersecurity supporting Sultan Qaboos University in Oman on capture the flag cybersecurity competition

December 2020 by Marc Jacob

Crossword Cybersecurity Plc is pleased to announce its first consulting client in the Sultanate of Oman. Working with Sultan Qaboos University and the UK Oman Digital Hub, Crossword is developing a series of technical cyber security challenges for the qualifying rounds of the national cybersecurity capture the flag tournament, taking place on 14 January 2021.

The competition will see students from across the region exercising their cybersecurity skills and learning from their peers. Cybersecurity topics in the competition will include web security, digital forensics, reverse engineering, network security and cryptography. The competition forms part of a wider programme in Oman to promote cybersecurity as a career, and to build a cyber eco-system through coherent initiatives across education, economy and Government.

Tom Ilube CBE, CEO at Crossword Cybersecurity PLC, said: “Crossword is delighted to be working on such an exciting initiative and competition in the Sultanate of Oman, as the country continues to build its cyber eco-system and expertise. We see this very much as the start of our work in the country and look forward to being more active there over time.”