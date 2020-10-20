Crossword Cybersecurity announces that it has been accepted onto the UK Government G-Cloud framework version 12

October 2020 by Emmanuelle Lamandé

Crossword Cybersecurity Plc announced that it has been accepted onto the UK Government G-Cloud framework version 12. This allows public sector organisations to procure Rizikon Assurance and Consulting via the Digital Marketplace run by Crown Commercial Services.

Crossword has been accepted for the ‘cloud software’ and ‘cloud support’ categories giving marketplace users access to the Crossword Rizikon Assurance cloud-based supplier assurance and third-party risk management platform, which is already used by a number of public sector organisations including Stevenage, Peterborough and East Hertfordshire Councils to secure GDPR compliance.

The Digital Marketplace and G-Cloud Framework make it easier for public sector organisations, including agencies and arm’s length bodies to find cloud technology and specialist services for their digital projects.

Rizikon Assurance contains standard questionnaires on subjects such as cyber security, GDPR, supplier on-boarding, modern slavery, anti-bribery & corruption, but customers also can create their own question sets and scoring approaches, enabling a 360-degree view of supply chain risk in a single pane of glass. This helps organisations identify, prioritise and mitigate third party risks that may exist in any area, whilst streamlining and managing the onboarding and supplier management processes.

Crossword’s consulting services will also be available, with its team of industry experts offering a full range of services including Cyber Assurance and Auditing, Penetration testing, Third Party Assurance and it’s Virtual Chief Information Security Officer (vCISO) service.