Crossword Cybersecurity Plc Signs Memorandum of Understanding with Al-Rawahy Holdings, Signalling Gulf Region Expansion

May 2021 by Emmanuelle Lamandé

Crossword Cybersecurity Plc has announced its intention to establish a subsidiary in the Sultanate of Oman as its Middle Eastern Regional HQ. A memorandum of understanding has been signed with Al-Rawahy Holdings LLC of the Sultanate of Oman, which will see the formation of a licensed subsidiary called Crossword Cybersecurity LLC, majority owned by Crossword.

The Company believes that Al-Rawahy Holdings LLC is the perfect partner for Crossword, with over 40 years’ experience supporting the growing and vibrant sectors of the Oman economy and throughout the Gulf region. With over 10,000 employees, the group is active in the oil & gas, facility management, telecoms, mining, infrastructure, trading and construction industries.

Crossword Cybersecurity LLC will be the exclusive third-party distributor of Crossword’s existing and future cyber security products, including Rizikon, the SaaS platform that enables medium to large companies to assess and manage all risks from their suppliers. Crossword’s full range of cyber security services will also be made available– helping companies in the region improve their cyber security posture to achieve best practices with the latest solutions.

The signing in 2019 of the UK-Oman Comprehensive Agreement and the Joint Defence Agreement (JDA) by the UK and Oman governments builds further on decades of digital partnership, with commitments to “Deepening cooperation on cyber security and sharing expertise in developing secure and resilient information management and communications technology.” This cooperation was reinforced by a Royal Decree from HM Sultan Haitham in 2020 announcing the formation of a new national Cyber Defence Centre.

Digital Transformation is a key priority for the Government of Oman as exemplified by the public services digital 2022 plan to digitalise 59 public services across different government institutions. Robust cyber security is key to the success of such initiatives and Crossword is excited to enter this rapidly developing market.