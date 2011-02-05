Crossword Cybersecurity Plc acquires threat intelligence company, Threat Status Limited

March 2022 by Marc Jacob

Crossword Cybersecurity Plc is pleased to announce its acquisition of the whole of the share capital of Threat Status Limited (“Threat Status”), the threat intelligence company and provider of Trillion™, the cloud based software as a service (SaaS) platform for enterprise-level credential breach intelligence has now completed. Additionally, Threat Status’s more recently released product, Arc, protects the users of customer-facing applications from the threat of Account Takeovers. The acquisition of Threat Status takes the Company’s portfolio to five cyber security offerings, alongside its cyber security consulting and managed services offerings. The transaction was first mentioned on 21 December 2021 in an RNS announcement.

Threat Status’s platform enables businesses and managed service providers to monitor data that has been stolen and shared on the dark web and criminal forums which could harm the security of their business or that of their customers. Threat Status has developed its subscription-based, enterprise-class services to be turnkey, highly scalable, very secure and ready to go. The platform is quick for onboarding new clients, with no complex integrations needed, allowing rapid delivery of customer value.

Crossword Cybersecurity has agreed to pay a total consideration of £1.529m for Threat Status. This price represents an annual recurring revenue multiple of 5.25. The payments are structured as follows;

• An initial cash payment of £500,210;

• On the first anniversary of the transaction, a cash payment of £281,758 and £171,942 in Company stock;

• On the second anniversary of the transaction, a cash payment of £125,000 and £450,000 in Company stock; and

• All shares will be issued at a price based on the average mid-market price for the three months prior to the date of issue.

Threat Status was founded in 2017 by Jon Inns, who is the CEO of the business. He was joined by Ian Nice, CTO, and was supported by a third-party fund. Jon, Ian and their team of developers and apprentices will join Crossword to drive the continued commercialisation and development of Threat Status products. For the 12 months ended 31 March 2021, Threat Status made a loss of £54,864 and had net assets of £75,586 at that date. Threat Status is reaching breakeven, with 90% recurring revenue. Cross sell opportunities are being explored with the acquisition, alongside operating synergies.