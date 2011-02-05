Crossword Cybersecurity Plc Appointments URENCO CISO to Advisory Board

September 2021 by Marc Jacob

Crossword Cybersecurity Plc is pleased to announce the appointment of Alison Dyer, Chief Information Security Officer at URENCO and former Director at GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), who joins the Crossword Advisory Board as Chair. She takes over from Dr Robert Coles who has moved to Crossword’s main Board of Directors.

The Advisory Board, made up of senior figures from academia, the corporate world, defence and government, provides a range of unique perspectives on cyber security that benefit Crossword clients and inform Crossword’s product development strategy.

Alison Dyer joined URENCO, a global supplier of enrichment services and fuel cycle products, in 2018 and is responsible for all aspects of their information and cyber security, covering both information and operational technology.

Prior to this Alison was Director of GlaxoSmithKline’s (GSK) global cyber security programme, where she led multiple strategic delivery workstreams including security technology, governance, culture, third party management and operational technology security. Alison holds a BEng in Mechanical Engineering from Imperial College, London and an MSc in Information Security from Royal Holloway University.