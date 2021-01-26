Crossword Cybersecurity Enables Free Access for Chartered Institute of Information Security Members to Rizikon Assurance

January 2021 by Marc Jacob

Crossword Cybersecurity Plc is announcing that a limited use version of its third-party risk assurance platform, Rizikon Assurance, is being made freely available to the circa ten thousand members of the Chartered Institute of Information Security (CIISec).

Rizikon Assurance improves the scalability, security and auditability of third-party assurance and due diligence through its automated, centralised and encrypted platform. CIISec members, for the lifetime of their membership, will be able to send a number of online assessments per year to suppliers and third parties to assess their security posture, pre- and post- contract award. Members will be able to utilise assessments based on one of three industry security standards: Cyber Essentials, IASME Governance and ISO27001. The first 50 registrants will have access to all three online assessments.

Members will also be able to use Rizikon Assurance for ongoing assessment of supplier risk through pre-built cyber assessments that generate automated reporting when a completed assessment is received. This is an exclusive membership offer of a limited use version of Rizikon Assurance but members can upgrade to a full user of Rizikon Pro or Enterprise at any time.