Crossword Cybersecurity Consulting Division continues to grow in a range of high profile sectors including legal, insurance and financial services

March 2020 by Marc Jacob

Crossword Cybersecurity Plc, has announced that its Consulting division has signed several new agreements, including three with companies in the legal, insurance and financial services sectors, to help them improve their cyber security posture.

A cyber transformation project has begun with a leading insurance company, the fourth client secured in the sector over the last twelve months. Crossword Cybersecurity will assist the company in improving its cybersecurity posture, building a more resilient organisation through improved Risk Management structures and introducing ongoing technical testing.

The consulting team has also started work with a major UK law firm to implement new technical controls and a more risk focussed governance structure. This work follows a successful project carried out by Crossword to improve the organisation’s cybersecurity maturity and risk mitigation focus.

Crossword’s Virtual Chief Information Security Officer (vCISO) product has also been rolled out by the consulting team within a global Investment Management firm – the third vCISO deal the team has secured. This new project follows the successful completion of a project to implement processes and controls to demonstrate the company’s compliance with the widely recognised IASME governance standard.

One of the key cyber security challenges organisations currently face, is understanding and implementing the most appropriate levels of cyber maturity for their sector, and therefore allocating budget efficiently. In response to these challenges, Crossword launched vCISO – a virtual CISO service, managed by Crossword’s cyber security experts. The vCISO service provides clients with a virtual cyber security team and network protection at a fraction of the cost of building their own in-house team, at a time when building such teams can take many months and skills are in short supply.

Crossword’s Consulting team offer a full range of services from cyber assurance and auditing to penetration testing, third party assurance and its vCISO offering. Whatever an organisation’s size or level of cyber maturity, Crossword Consulting is able to offer a service tailored to its needs.

Regarding the recent deal announcements, Stuart Jubb, Managing Director of Crossword Consulting, commented: “We are delighted that Crossword Cybersecurity’s consulting division has made a strong start to the year and gained further traction in several sectors.