Cowbell Cyber Unleashes Platform Enhancements, Accelerating Digitization of Cyber Insurance

August 2020 by Marc Jacob

Cowbell Cyber announced enhancements to its cyber insurance platform which allows for larger risk underwriting to be done with more ease, better accuracy and increased speed and for policyholders to immediately benefit from Cowbell Insights, Cowbell’s continuously updated cyber risk insights.

For insurance brokers, agents, policyholders, and businesses alike, clarity over coverages and the value delivered has long been the barrier for adoption of cyber insurance. AM Best recent report on the state of cyber insurance suggests that standalone cyber is now outpacing packaged cyber, growing 14% or two times faster. Cowbell’s on-going platform enhancements make cyber insurance approachable to all businesses and policyholders through Cowbell Prime™, its standalone, admitted cyber insurance product.

Cowbell processes billions of data elements daily to keep risk ratings current, using over 400 data points on each organization. With more than 3 million organizations pre-loaded in its platform, risk selection and pricing can take place in near real-time with accuracy.

Enhancements include:

Cowbell Insights: immediately available recommendations to guide policyholders on how to improve their risk ratings and minimize cyber risks, Cowbell Insights are continuously updated and reflect risk exposure in real-time.

Use of inside-out data for refined risk assessment: one-click integration of data from cloud providers, Microsoft Azure, AWS, and Google Cloud, vulnerability management systems, and managed security service providers improves the efficacy of Cowbell Factors™ and delivers improved risk ratings to policyholders.

Cyber risk selection and pricing anchored by Cowbell Factors: the mapping of Cowbell Factors to coverages, premium, and limits is dynamic, granular and modeled in real-time from the billions of risk observations already collected in Cowbell’s platform.

Support for all distribution channels: the introduction of new user roles, MSSPs, insurance aggregators, wholesalers and affinity programs, enables broader access to Cowbell’s platform, further helping with the adoption of cyber insurance in the small and mid-size business segment.

Customer experience improvements: support for multiple payment options (credit card, ACH and eCheck), premium financing options, co-branding of quote proposals, additional user roles for administrative tasks, commissions, customer support and account management, and overall better communication and workflows between agents, policyholders and Cowbell’s continuous underwriting platform.

Cowbell will unveil the full breadth of its new Cowbell Prime 250 cyber insurance program during InsureTech Connect (ITC) on September 21, where Cowbell Cyber is the leading sponsor of the ITC Cyber track. Prime 250 brings insurance protection to businesses up to $250M in revenue with customized policy and coverages without compromising speed of quote, bind and policy issuance.