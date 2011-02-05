Cowbell Cyber Raises $100 Million in Series B

March 2022 by Marc Jacob

Cowbell Cyber, the leading provider of cyber insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), has secured $100 million in capital led by Anthemis Group with participation from Permira Funds, PruVen Capital, NYCA Partners, Viola Fintech and all existing investors. This latest financing will increase investment in data science, underwriting, risk engineering and claims management; expand go-to-market channels including digital distribution; and support Cowbell Re, the company’s reinsurance captive.

A Gallagher Re report predicts that the cyber reinsurance market will double in size every three years, becoming comparable in size to property catastrophe or casualty by 2040. Cowbell estimates that cyber insurance in-force premiums in the U.S. will total $100 billion by 2030. One in five U.S. SME remains uninsured or underinsured for cyber risk, presenting Cowbell with an unprecedented opportunity to lead this underserved market segment.

As part of the funding, Matthew Jones, Managing Director at Anthemis Group will join the Board of Directors and Victoria Cheng, Partner at PruVen Capital will join as a Board observer. The company also appointed Michael J. Christenson, Partner at CDX Advisors, as an independent board member.

Cowbell has developed the largest cyber insurance distribution network in the U.S. with more than 14,000 producers and has grown its monitored risk pool to more than 23 million businesses – 70% of the SME U.S. market. During 2021, Cowbell’s gross written premium grew 40 times while loss experience has remained among the lowest in the industry driven by continued focus on underwriting discipline. The company will triple its policyholder base in 2022, solidifying its market position as the leading provider of cyber insurance to SMEs.