Cowbell Cyber Partners with Sayata to Further Advance Cyber Insurance Digitization

November 2021 by Marc Jacob

Cowbell® Cyber, the industry’s AI-powered cyber insurance provider for small to medium enterprises (SMEs), today announced a partnership with Sayata, the leading broker platform for placing cyber and other commercial risks, to provide precise, instant quoting for cyber coverage through a 100% digital process, further increasing the speed at which cyber policies can be issued.

The majority of insurance applications submitted through APIs today still result in inaccurate quotes. This triggers the need for manual underwriting and unnecessary delays. Insurance agents and brokers need speed and efficiency when servicing small and mid-size businesses while offering coverages that are relevant, easy to understand and bring value beyond coverage with resources for policyholders to proactively reduce their organization’s cyber risk exposures.

Cowbell and Sayata aim to meet this demand by providing precise quotes for cyber coverage using direct API integration to Cowbell’s platform. Cowbell enables a streamlined end-to-end flow of information that supports instant quoting, automated underwriting and policy issuance of Cowbell Prime 100.