Cowbell Cyber Now Delivers Admitted, Standalone Cyber Insurance in 31 States

December 2020 by Marc Jacob

Cowbell Cyber, the industry’s first AI-powered cyber insurance provider for small to mid-sized businesses (SMBs), announced its standalone, admitted cyber insurance program – Cowbell Prime – is now available in 31 states.

These states now benefit from Cowbell’s unique approach to cyber insurance, making cyber accessible to all businesses, regardless of size and industry, enabling them to get a relevant cyber policy, quickly.

The 2020 surge in cyber crime, ransomware and social engineering attacks has highlighted the need for cyber protection for all businesses. It’s no longer ‘if’ but ‘when’ a business will face a cyber incident. Because of this, Cowbell is aggressively responding to changing market demand for transparent, high value cyber insurance programs that not only provide financial protection but also enable policyholders to proactively manage cyber risks.

Leveraging hundreds of observations for real-time risk assessment, Cowbell is going beyond the use of revenue and industry to underwrite cyber. Anchored in Cowbell Factors, the underwriting process is more accurate, yet faster while delivering never-seen-before efficiencies to agents and brokers.